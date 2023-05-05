This To-Be-Built, semi-custom home, is designed with a mountain-modern vibe. This home will utilize materials that boast energy efficiency & quality construction. This to-be-built home will be located minutes from Georgetown Lake, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, Anaconda Country Club & Discovery Ski Area. This home features a single floor plan near the Jack Nicklaus Old Works Golf Course & Warm Springs Creek. The entrance brings you into a foyer flowing into an open-floor plan, featuring a living & dining room & a kitchen with a large island. Off the living room is a fantastic indoor/outdoor fireplace. Off the kitchen is a laundry room and large pantry for ultimate storage space. The 3 large bedrooms are found down a hallway for added privacy. The primary suite features a private entrance to the large outdoor patio along with a large bathroom and walk-in closet. Outside the home are sweeping views of the surrounding mountains & an attached two car garage. Home Is To-Be-Built.