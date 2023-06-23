Welcome to this beautiful new construction home in Anaconda, Montana! Located right by the Old Works Golf Course, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the perfect retreat for those who love the outdoors and stunning views. The kitchen features beautiful knotty alder cabinets, adjacent dining area is the perfect spot for family meals or gatherings with friends. The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, providing a private oasis for the homeowners. The two additional bedrooms are spacious and comfortable, with ample closet space and large windows. One of the standout features of this home is the two-car 576 SqFt attached garage, providing plenty of space for vehicles, storage, or a small workshop. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this stunning new construction home in Anaconda, Montana.