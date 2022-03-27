 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $425,000

This home boosts of a large yard across from the Anaconda Country Club. It has three large bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Flooring is laminate, as well as carpet in the bedrooms and living area. There is a formal dining area and a large living area with a wood insert fireplace for a second source of heat. The two-car garage is semi attached off house and porch. Watch the deer come up and eat off the crab apple trees. The main bath is new with a walk-in shower. Great family home, only minutes to Anaconda.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News