3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $425,000

This home boosts of a large yard across from the Anaconda Country Club. It has three large bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Flooring is laminate, as well as carpet in the bedrooms and living area. There is a formal dining area and a large living area with a wood insert fireplace for a second source of heat. The two-car garage is semi attached off house and porch. Watch the deer come up and eat off the crab apple trees. The main bath is new with a walk-in shower. Great family home, only minutes to Anaconda.