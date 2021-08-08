3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $375,000

Amazing log cabin in beautiful Lost Creek on 5.32 acres. This home has had so much love poured into it over the last few years! Bring your chickens, goats, pigs, cows, or horses they've had them all. There are 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on the main level and there are 2 lofts. This home feels so cozy! There is also a separate finished "guest room" with electricity and internet for your guests.