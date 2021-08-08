 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $375,000

Amazing log cabin in beautiful Lost Creek on 5.32 acres. This home has had so much love poured into it over the last few years! Bring your chickens, goats, pigs, cows, or horses they've had them all. There are 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on the main level and there are 2 lofts. This home feels so cozy! There is also a separate finished "guest room" with electricity and internet for your guests.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News