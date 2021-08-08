Updated and well maintained home on the west side of Anaconda! Enjoy the sunshine on the front deck with awesome views, or hang out on the covered, enclosed porch in the back during the colder months. There is a master bedroom with a full bath on the main level….the floors and windows and trim are all new and the kitchen feels spacious with its white cabinets and gorgeous countertops. The basement feels like a main part of the home due to the large egress windows, and stairway right off the living room. With two bedrooms, a large family room, and laundry downstairs, this is an awesome house just waiting for you to call it home. The one car garage currently has shed doors on it but is big enough for your car, or your toys, just not your truck! And….the best part? The second house for your guests or rental income to help with your mortgage! It needs a little love in the roof area, but otherwise the 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in back is ready to start bringing in cash! Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
VIRGINIA CITY — For a time, blood stained the boardwalk outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.
A Butte teenager accused of stabbing another male teen several times during a fight in the Civic Center parking lot last month has been charge…
Troopers have no idea why a man from Washington state was driving his SUV the wrong way on Interstate 90 through Homestake Pass before he cras…
A new Butte resident wants commissioners to consider shortening the days-long span around the Fourth of July when people can legally set off f…
Butte police reports
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a county resident, due to complications related to COVID-19. The fatal…
Butte police reports
Under desperate circumstances, Butte-Silver Bow County is once again releasing Silver Lake water into Warm Springs Creek and the upper Clark F…
Butte-Silver Bow commissioners will wait until at least next week to discuss requested limits to the 12-day span around the Fourth of July whe…