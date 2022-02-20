3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $349,000

Welcome to this newly remodeled Anaconda home that is walking distance to downtown! The only thing left to complete is exterior paint. The house and garage to be painted when weather permits. Upon entering the home, one will appreciate the new open floorplan. This home has just received a full remodel. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful new flooring throughout. Just off the kitchen is the newly placed and designed half bathroom. The upstairs offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs has also been remodeled and provides a large laundry room, mechanics/storage, additional finished living area and closet space. This would make a great home or investment rental property. The front porch has been rebuilt as well as a new covered back deck. New cadet heaters installed throughout. New gas line installed to gas range and gas available on back porch for future gas grill. Updated electrical and plumbing. New front and back doors along with new window downstairs. The back yard is fenced and there is also a detached double garage that offers plenty extra storage space. The exterior of the house and garage to be painted when weather allows by seller's contractor.