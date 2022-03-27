Welcome to this newly remodeled Anaconda home that is walking distance to downtown! Upon entering the home, one will appreciate the new open floorplan. This home has just received a full remodel. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful new flooring throughout. Just off the kitchen is the newly placed and designed half bathroom. The upstairs offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs has also been remodeled and provides a large laundry room, mechanics/storage, additional finished living area and closet space. Also added new front and back porches and newly painted exterior. This would make a great home or investment rental property.
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was sitting in his truck near the Montana Tech campus late Friday afternoon when Ernest Count Two Moons, 43, of Butte reportedly got int…
UPDATED: Man who admits rapes in Butte gets deferred sentence; prosecutor says victims support outcome
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his …
A jury deliberated more than two hours Tuesday night before convicting a 31-year-old Butte man accused of raping a young woman in her house on…
The Butte High School Junior Class Prom will be held from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Copper King Hotel, 4655 Harrison Ave.
The number of people cited for driving under the influence in and around Butte March 16 through March 20 was higher than previously reported.
Joshua Roy Smith was in deep enough trouble after allegedly setting himself on fire while being arrested at a convenience store in Butte and d…