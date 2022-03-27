 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $349,000

Welcome to this newly remodeled Anaconda home that is walking distance to downtown! Upon entering the home, one will appreciate the new open floorplan. This home has just received a full remodel. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful new flooring throughout. Just off the kitchen is the newly placed and designed half bathroom. The upstairs offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs has also been remodeled and provides a large laundry room, mechanics/storage, additional finished living area and closet space. Also added new front and back porches and newly painted exterior. This would make a great home or investment rental property.

