Updated and well maintained home on the west side of Anaconda! Enjoy the sunshine on the front deck with awesome views, or hang out on the covered, enclosed porch in the back during the colder months. There is a master bedroom with a full bath on the main level….the floors and windows and trim are all new and the kitchen feels spacious with its white cabinets and gorgeous countertops. The basement feels like a main part of the home due to the large egress windows, and stairway right off the living room. With two bedrooms, a large family room, and laundry downstairs, this is an awesome house just waiting for you to call it home. The one car garage currently has shed doors on it but is big enough for your car, or your toys, just not your truck! And….the best part? The second house for your guests or rental income to help with your mortgage! It needs a little love in the roof area, but otherwise the 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in back is ready to start bringing in cash! Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $349,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an unusual move, a judge on Wednesday tossed out an entire plea deal for a woman accused of providing marijuana to a teenage boy while livi…
A domestic altercation involving a vehicle reportedly caused a fatality Sunday evening in Whitehall. Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle …
Margie Thompson, who made an enormous impact on Butte and Montana with decades of public-service work but also found the time to help run a bu…
Philip Charles Sundberg, 44, of Anaconda is an inmate at the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center after an alleged drive-by shooting of six ro…
The ninth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Butte police reports
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday confirmed another fatality related to the COVID-19 virus. The death is the county’s 88th sin…
Bradley John Connors, 39, of Anaconda is incarcerated in the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center for felony assault with a weapon, felony par…
Murdoch’s is coming to Anaconda.
Terry Joseph Jette, 56, of Anaconda appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto in Missoula on indictments of attempted …