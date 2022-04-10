Price Improvement!!!8 Cherry Street has just gone through a beautiful remodel & is located in the town of Anaconda. Situated within walking distance of downtown and just a quick drive to Old Works Golf Course, Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski Area and Fairmont Hot Springs. Would be a great personal home or investment property! Upon entering the home, one will appreciate the new open floorplan. This home has just received a full remodel. The kitchen features white shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful new flooring throughout. Just off the kitchen is the newly placed and designed half bathroom. The upstairs offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs has also been remodeled and provides a large laundry room,
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $339,000
