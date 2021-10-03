Wow. Look at this lovely setting. 3 bedroom, 2-bath home on 2 parcels totaling 1.5 acres. Several outbuildings and an irrigation ditch make this a very special oasis for your hobby farm. Property is offered ''as is'' to cash buyers please. Walking distance to the Anaconda Country Club and the Beaver Dam Park with playground and walking trails. Just minutes outside of the historic mining town of Anaconda with shopping and restaurants, brewery, another golf course, zip line and more. Just up the mountain is Georgetown Lake and Discovery Ski. Anaconda is being discovered as the affordable gateway to incredible four-season recreation. Come see!
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $325,000
