3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $325,000

Updated and well maintained home on the west side of Anaconda! Enjoy the sunshine on the front deck with awesome views, or hang out on the covered, enclosed porch in the back during the colder months. There is a master bedroom with a full bath on the main level….the floors and windows and trim are all new and the kitchen feels spacious with its white cabinets and gorgeous countertops. The basement feels like a main part of the home due to the large egress windows, and stairway right off the living room. With two bedrooms, a large family room, and laundry downstairs, this is an awesome house just waiting for you to call it home. The one car garage currently has shed doors on it but is big enough for your car, or your toys, just not your truck! And….the best part? The second house for your guests or rental income to help with your mortgage! The 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in back is ready to start bringing in cash! Call today!