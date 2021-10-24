 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $320,000

Motivated Sellers!!!! Bring offers...This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom is a must see. Located in a nice neighborhood. 2 car garage, underground sprinkler system. Nice lawn. Would make a great family home, first home, or even income property by turning basement into an apartment. Hard to find homes like this into days market. Call today for a showing.

