Welcome to historic Anaconda, where Main Street meets the mountains! Located on a corner lot, this welcoming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has had countless updates inside and out. The beautiful landscaping and custom edging provide stunning, low maintenance curb appeal. Step inside the covered front porch, where you can enjoy gorgeous views of the Pintler Mountains. This home provides plenty of entertainment space with a large living room and connecting dining room. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with custom built cabinets and granite countertops with ample space for food preparation. Three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor, each equipped with its own walk-in closet. Remodeled Summer 2021, the backyard boasts peaceful and private relaxation.
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $299,900
