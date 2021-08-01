3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $299,000

Built in 2021 this new home has three bedrooms and two full baths on one level with a total of 1,260 square feet of living space. The main bedroom has its own bath and a walk-in closet with ample shelving and hanger space. The roomy kitchen has oak cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range. The dining area can seat up to 12 people. The laundry is located in an alcove adjacent the kitchen and rear entry. This home feels far bigger on the inside than it appears from the exterior. Located about 1/4 mile from Old Works Golf Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus. The lot is 62 ft wide by 110 ft long totaling 6,820 sf. The driveway on the northside provides off-street parking for 4 vehicals. Call Connie Fitzpatrick at 406-980-1055 or your real estate professional.