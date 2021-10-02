 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $289,900

A must see in the heart of historic Anaconda. Built in 1900, this home showcases historic character and charm. This home features a fantastic opportunity as an investment providing two completely separate living spaces or the home can be lived in as a single family residence. On the main floor you will find 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a spacious living and dining area. Upstairs you will find a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit equipped with a second full kitchen! Updates have been made throughout this home, including new paint, flooring, doors, appliances, lighting and more! The exterior of the home has been washed, sanded, caulked and painted. Nestled on a cozy corner lot, this home provides countless opportunities!

