 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $275,000

Coming Soon Unit 32! Welcome to Parks Place Condominiums! Anaconda's newest Pre-Sale condominium development. Located in the sought-after Anaconda Historic District surrounded by endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, including Georgetown Lake, The Pintler Wilderness, Blue Ribbon Trout Fishing in Rock Creek, Old Works Golf Course, Discovery Ski Resort and so much more! Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway or an investment opportunity for long-term, short-term, or VRBO potential these condominiums are perfect for any of your lifestyle needs with 4 different floor plans to choose from. This classic brick building is being designed to keep its historical features alive while still creating a lifestyle of comfort and ease with beautiful, high-quality finishes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A modified M&M to officially open in June

A modified M&M to officially open in June

Selina Pankovich has purchased the building next door to the site of the former M&M bar in Uptown Butte and plans to re-open in this space while planning to move forward with a rebuild of the once iconic M&M. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News