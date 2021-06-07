3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $254,000

Great like new Home with large yard and Move-In ready! This home has been renovated and has a new addition. New flooring, wiring, plumbing, on demand hotwater heater, septic, well, roof, siding, sheetrock, insulation, paint, baths, kitchen, fences on S & W boundary, deck and more! This is a must see home! The yard has a lot of room for the kids to play or to park your toys. Enjoy a BBQ on the deck and take in the views. Call today for an appointment. View More