3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $235,000

Must see! Single level living on flat 1/2 acre lot in the Opportunity area of Anaconda. You will love the functional floor plan and enormous garage/workshop. Three nice-sized bedrooms each with closets, a large family room with pellet stove insert, kitchen, full bath, and enclosed back porch where washer and dryer hookups might be moved by the new owner. Partially fenced yard. Open space across the street allows nice mountain views.

