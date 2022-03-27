Come home to this wonderful two-story with oversized kitchen and large living room/dining area with bay window. High ceilings give feeling of spaciousness. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with large closets, bathroom with claw foot tub. Large lot with separately fenced area in front and side yard, and alley access to the back where there is room to park all your toys on the new hardscape driveway. New sod, too. Basement has separate entry from the side porch. Concrete floor and room for workshop. Best of all, there is so much potential with the large lot. Goosetown Development District allows separate ADU. Come see!
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $184,000
