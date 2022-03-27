 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $184,000

3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $184,000

Come home to this wonderful two-story with oversized kitchen and large living room/dining area with bay window. High ceilings give feeling of spaciousness. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with large closets, bathroom with claw foot tub. Large lot with separately fenced area in front and side yard, and alley access to the back where there is room to park all your toys on the new hardscape driveway. New sod, too. Basement has separate entry from the side porch. Concrete floor and room for workshop. Best of all, there is so much potential with the large lot. Goosetown Development District allows separate ADU. Come see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News