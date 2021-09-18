Great Opportunity for an investor or family. 2 bedrm Aptm. on main floor and a 1 bedrm Aptm. on the 2nd floor. could easily be made to a 1 family home again. The home features a large living/doning room. with an updated bathroom and good seize bedrooms. This home is in a great neighborhood and has a large backyard. There is mostly updated wiring, plumbing and heating. Property has rented for $ 750 & $600.-. per month w/o garage. By putting some work into the property and garage, higher rents may be in order. Call today to view this property. Agents call for # on Comb. LB
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $171,000
