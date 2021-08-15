3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $149,900

Nice large home on the East side of town. Shows 2 bd 2 ba but could be 3 bedrooms and there are two 3/4 bathrooms on the main floor. Good size lot for family and entertaining. 2 car detached garage. Close to Golf Courses, Skiing, fishing, hunting and both winter and summer recreations. Discovery Sky Hill, Georgetown Lake, Fairmont Park, Lost Creek Park and many other entertainment areas.