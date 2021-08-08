Custom remodel and updated throughout! Updates include new boiler, flooring (with new support beams and subfloor), windows, plumbing, electrical and fresh paint. Granite countertops, slate tile and reclaimed wood floors. Personal touches are a combo of traditional, modern and rustic finishes. Rough hewn beams in living room are from Anaconda's historic bus station. 1900s tiger oak doors from Missoula Telephone Exchange. Reclaimed wood for wainscot, shelving, cabinets and drawers. Antique, cast-iron, clawfoot bath tub. Radiant heated bench in shower. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind home, lovingly created by a detailed artisan. All bedrooms have dimmer light switches. Laundry chute from second floor directly to laundry room on first floor. Dual wall oven and gas cook top. Radiant heat. Wood stove in the living room. Off street parking from alley.
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $145,000
