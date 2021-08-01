This is a very nice size home for a family. Has a nice size yard with the garage at the back. Close to Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake and Fairmont Resort. Loads of things to do in our area, close to golf courses, fishing, skiing and many other sports related fun.
3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $124,950
