20 Years of Your Generosity: Help Those in Need campaign reaches milestone

For over twenty years, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation has partnered with food banks, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters across the state to fight hunger and food insecurity in our Montana communities. Today, about 1 in 10 Montanans struggle with hunger and over 35,000 Montana children live in food-insecure homes.

In addition to providing funds for our food bank partners, Town Pump helps to create awareness of food insecurity in Montana through radio, television, and newspaper advertising.

In 2002, Frank Cotton — then the executive director of the Butte Rescue Mission— contacted the Town Pump Charitable Foundation as the Mission was in desperate need of a new freezer. This call led to conversations with food bank partners, and to a greater understanding of their need for financial assistance for expenses such as rent, utilities, repairs, insurance, and for the purchase of perishable food items including meat, dairy, and bread.

In 2002, the foundation worked with 17 food banks in 15 Montana communities, and provided matching grants totaling $50,000. This was the start of the annual “Help Those in Need” campaign to raise much needed funds for our food bank partners.

Each year, new food banks have been added to the annual campaign. Many food banks that are supported in the annual campaign are not located in a community with a Town Pump convenience store, casino, or hotel (see the full list of participating food banks on page 4).

In 2021, the Foundation worked with 103 food banks, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters and provided $1 million in matching grants. New grant recipients this year included student food pantries at Montana Technological University, Montana State University, the University of Montana, MSU Northern, University of Montana Western, and MSU Billings.

Over these 20 years, the campaign has helped raise more than $43 million, including over $10 million in matching funds from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. The Foundation provides funds without restrictions, allowing local food banks to determine how the money can best be used in their individual communities.

As an outgrowth of our working relationship with food banks, we were made aware of the need for weekend meal programs for school children. The Town Pump Charitable Foundation provides support to many of these food banks through our annual “Meals for Backpacks” program.

We are fortunate to live in a state where people care about their neighbors. Our food banks would not exist if it were not for the hard work and dedication of food bank staff and volunteers. We are all truly Montanans Helping Montanans.

Town Pump is committed to continue our support of food banks, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters across Montana. We are looking forward to the 2022 “Help Those in Need” campaign to help our hungry neighbors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0