Looking for ways to spend your Easter long weekend? Consider one or two of these fun outings with your family or friends. You might even enjoy a solo adventure.

1. Take in some of the old churches in your area

2. Attend a concert or play

3. Indulge in a new read at the library or your local bookstore

4. Explore your artistic side at a ceramics cafe or pottery studio

5. Take a road trip to explore another town

6. Go bowling

7. Go on a shopping spree to update your decor or wardrobe

8. Kick back at a chalet deep in the heart of nature

9. Participate in an Easter egg hunt

10. Enjoy the last snowy days — if you still have some — by playing a winter sport

11. Take a hike in the mountains or a wooded area

12. Indulge your eyes and tastebuds at a chocolate factory

13. Discover (or rediscover) a museum or historic site

14. Enjoy a relaxing spa day

15. Make friends with the animals at a nearby farm or visit an Easter petting zoo

16. Take in the seasonal delights at a local restaurant

17. Rest and recharge by spending a few days at a hotel or inn

18. Put your problem-solving skills to the test at an escape room or games cafe

19. Watch a movie at the cinema

20. Get your adrenaline pumping by riding go-karts or playing laser tag Have a great Easter weekend!