Looking for ways to spend your Easter long weekend? Consider one or two of these fun outings with your family or friends. You might even enjoy a solo adventure.
1. Take in some of the old churches in your area
2. Attend a concert or play
3. Indulge in a new read at the library or your local bookstore
4. Explore your artistic side at a ceramics cafe or pottery studio
5. Take a road trip to explore another town
6. Go bowling
7. Go on a shopping spree to update your decor or wardrobe
8. Kick back at a chalet deep in the heart of nature
9. Participate in an Easter egg hunt
10. Enjoy the last snowy days — if you still have some — by playing a winter sport
11. Take a hike in the mountains or a wooded area
12. Indulge your eyes and tastebuds at a chocolate factory
13. Discover (or rediscover) a museum or historic site
14. Enjoy a relaxing spa day
15. Make friends with the animals at a nearby farm or visit an Easter petting zoo
16. Take in the seasonal delights at a local restaurant
17. Rest and recharge by spending a few days at a hotel or inn
18. Put your problem-solving skills to the test at an escape room or games cafe
19. Watch a movie at the cinema
20. Get your adrenaline pumping by riding go-karts or playing laser tag Have a great Easter weekend!