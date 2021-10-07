Here is your chance to own a piece of Montana history! One of the first homesteads in the Flint Creek subdivision, this log home offers comfortable living in a rugged mountain setting. If you are looking for a horse property or a hobby farm, this property can accommodate all your dreams for your Montana home. This property has a detached cabin that fits two queen beds for welcomed guests or family visiting. The owners have done some nice upgrades to this property, while enjoying life there, so make sure to contact your local agent for a showing today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $599,000
