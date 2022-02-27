Here is your chance to own a piece of Montana history! One of the first homesteads in the Flint Creek subdivision, this log home offers comfortable living in a rugged mountain setting. Just a 5 minute drive to historic Butte, MT and 20 minutes to Anaconda, MT. Georgetown Lake and Discovery ski resort are 45 minutes away and Fairmont Hot Springs just a short 15 minute drive. If you are looking for a horse property or a hobby farm, this property can accommodate all your dreams for your Montana home. This property has a detached cabin that fits two queen beds for welcomed guests or family visiting. The owners have done some nice upgrades to this property, while enjoying life there, so make sure to contact your local agent for a showing today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Ramsay - $574,000
-
- Updated
