A perfect Montana get-away awaits you and yours. Deep in the trees, off the well maintained roads of Dry Cottonwood and Four Corners Road of Deerlodge Montana, you will find this handsome two bedroom off grid cabin featuring well, septic, solar, propane, wood heat, and generator system. With all the normal comforts of home including shower, toilet and running water, refrigerator and gas range, this cozy cabin is a MUST HAVE. Snuggled amongst the natural forestry on 20 acres, the property hosts a small stream meandering the base of the property and a developed spring near the cabin with water rights. The cabin is powered by a propane generator and there is a 500 gallon propane tank on site. A fantastic off grid cabin with year round access capacity in great condition. Call Heather Lay at (406) 431-1571 or your real estate professional. No Septic Permit is registered.