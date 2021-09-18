Here's THE one! Well built cabin in the Boulder mountains east of Deer Lodge near the Continental Divide. This charming cabin is situated on 14.6 acres in the middle of thousands of acres of National Forest Lands with private access. The property has pleasing topography, year round creek, and wildlife galore. The owners have successfully harvested elk every year of ownership. The cabin is complete with well, septic system, and solar power. Nice hickory kitchen with propane fridge and range/oven. Two nice bedrooms and large bathroom with tile shower on the main level and a loft for more sleeping area upstairs. Rustic finishes throughout including reclaimed wood trim, harvested from nearby miners cabins. Outside you'll find a great covered deck overlooking the front yard and creek, plenty of
2 Bedroom Home in Deer Lodge - $495,000
