2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $99,500

Are you tired of paying rent or are you looking for an investment property? Look no further, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a large fenced yard is affordable and is the perfect starter home or investment property. The home sits on a large lot and offers room to add a garage/shop or expand the home. Let your imagination take over! Listed by John Walsh.

