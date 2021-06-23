 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $92,500

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $92,500

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $92,500

Calling all investors, two for the price of one! This home, and separate 30x30 garage on its own lot, are ready for you to fix & flip, or keep and rent. There was a fire at the northeast side of the home, on the back deck, which resulted in fire and water damage. Home is being sold "as is", with all cash financing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News