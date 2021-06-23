Calling all investors, two for the price of one! This home, and separate 30x30 garage on its own lot, are ready for you to fix & flip, or keep and rent. There was a fire at the northeast side of the home, on the back deck, which resulted in fire and water damage. Home is being sold "as is", with all cash financing.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $92,500
