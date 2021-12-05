 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $85,000

Have you been looking for the perfect investment property? Look no further! This home is nestled in uptown Butte with beautiful views and endless potential. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy the majestic morning views from the large wrap around deck. Just a short walk will take you to local restaurants, bars & shops! Call/text to schedule an appointment today. This home is being sold "as is".

