 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $370,000

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $370,000

Brand New Construction! This home is brand new and ready to move in too. This home features over 1300 square feet and is a 2 bedroom 2 bath home on a very large lot. The garage measures 24x24 (oversized double) and is attached. This beautiful home is waiting for you!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News