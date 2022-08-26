Brand New Construction! This home is being built and you have the opportunity to choose some of the finishes if you choose to make an offer prior to the finishes being ordered. This home features over 1300 square feet and is a 2 bedroom 2 bath home on a very large lot. The garage measures 24x24 (oversized double) and is attached. Pictures of the exterior posted with this listing are not the actual home they are pictures of a similar home but there are differences on the home that is being built.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $355,000
