PHOTOS OF MODEL HOME. SEVERAL FLOORPLANS TO CHOOSE FROM . Butte's newest townhome subdivision! YMCA is your neighbor. Beautiful mountain views surround this carefully planned subdivision. All townhomes are single-level living and zero entry doorways! Act quickly to secure your townhome! There are 2 floorpans available and 3 design styles; Traditional, Rustic Refined and Contemporary. Call for details. This price is for the Copper Peak Plan only.Copper $270,000Silver $285,000
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $270,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
A small wildfire near just east of Homestake Pass closed I-90 eastbound for a time Sunday afternoon.
Twelve candidates have been named homecoming royalty for Butte High School.
Couy Griffin mined his preaching background Friday night when he proclaimed to the pro-Trump crowd that he believes the former president is anointed by God.
Prosecutors say a 53-year-old Butte man with eight previous DUI convictions was under the influence of drugs or alcohol once again when a Mont…
Butte-Silver Bow County recorded a sobering increase in coronavirus cases Wednesday and recent numbers compare to November 2020, when the city…
MISSOULA — U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced two Butte men this week on methamphetamine-related charges.
This story has been updated with additional historical details.
Butte police reports