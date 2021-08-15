This Cape Cod/Craftsman style home features beautiful coffered ceilings w/original woodwork, built in china hutch & book cases and beautiful hardwood flooring. The charming kitchen has a built in bar for you to enjoy your morning coffee and while enjoying, you will also be drenched in natural lighting from the southern exposure. One bedroom , 1 1/2 bathrooms and the laundry area all on the main level will make living in this home very comfortable. Upstairs you will find the second bedroom with ample closet space & extra storage. According to the owner there is additional attic space that could be finished to include another bedroom or two or a family room. Outside there is a single garage & a charming patio area with the perfect amount of lighting to entertain friends. This location is near the walking trail and minutes away from all that Butte's uptown historic district has to offer. This home is steps from MT tech and is also near the local hospital.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say a Butte man was killed during an apparent altercation with another Butte man early Saturday night.
A 24-year-old Butte man died Tuesday night after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Travonia and Iro…
- Updated
Details regarding the rescue and investigation into the grizzly bear mauling of a 40-year-old West Yellowstone man in April have been published in a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fatality report, yet some questions remain unanswered.
A Butte teenager accused of stabbing another male teen several times during a fight in the Civic Center parking lot pleaded not guilty to atte…
A Montana State Prison inmate died in an accident while working at the prison ranch in Deer Lodge, the Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday.
New COVID cases are highest among Butte's younger generations and the unvaccinated.
Butte teenager’s life threatened by breakthrough COVID case; Mother urges population to get vaccinated
-
- 5 min to read
This is the first story in a two-part series of personal experiences related to COVID-19
A pile of rubble stood Monday where the Dam Bar used to be, following a fire Saturday that reportedly started in the kitchen in the late after…