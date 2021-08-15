2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $269,900

This Cape Cod/Craftsman style home features beautiful coffered ceilings w/original woodwork, built in china hutch & book cases and beautiful hardwood flooring. The charming kitchen has a built in bar for you to enjoy your morning coffee and while enjoying, you will also be drenched in natural lighting from the southern exposure. One bedroom , 1 1/2 bathrooms and the laundry area all on the main level will make living in this home very comfortable. Upstairs you will find the second bedroom with ample closet space & extra storage. According to the owner there is additional attic space that could be finished to include another bedroom or two or a family room. Outside there is a single garage & a charming patio area with the perfect amount of lighting to entertain friends. This location is near the walking trail and minutes away from all that Butte's uptown historic district has to offer. This home is steps from MT tech and is also near the local hospital.