2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $259,500

Very well maintained 1800 square foot home on a large corner lot. Detached two car garage with convenient alley access. Deck with pergola directly off kitchen makes for the perfect morning coffee area or shaded grilling. Main floor has a full bathroom with laundry, kitchen, living room, formal dining room and two bedrooms. Basement has a full bath with sauna, two utility areas perfect for storage or potentially another bedroom and a large finished family room with wood burning fire place.