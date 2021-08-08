 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $259,500

Very well maintained 1800 square foot home on a large corner lot. Detached two car garage with convenient alley access. Deck with pergola directly off kitchen makes for the perfect morning coffee area or shaded grilling. Main floor has a full bathroom with laundry, kitchen, living room, formal dining room and two bedrooms. Basement has a full bath with sauna, two utility areas perfect for storage or potentially another bedroom and a large finished family room with wood burning fire place.

