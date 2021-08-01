 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $259,000

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $259,000

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $259,000

This completely updated bungalow on the lower West-side close to the Montana Tech campus features a spacious eat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, concrete countertops, and pantry. Two main floor bedrooms with large closets. Partial basement with bonus room. Covered porch to enjoy your morning cup of coffee and fully landscaped yard, partially fenced, with patio and greenhouse. You won't want to miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News