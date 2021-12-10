This home is not built at this time. This property will have 2 bed 2 bath and a double attached garage. Finishes will be chosen by buyer. One level living of approximately 1100 sq feet. This is a great floor plan and will be brand new for the buyer to do a little landscaping and create the home and yard they will love and enjoy for years to come.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $253,000
