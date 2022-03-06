2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $245,000

There's no place like home, and this is the perfect home to start out in! This adorable home is located in the highly requested Hillcrest school district. Offering two bedrooms on the main floor and additional space that could be finished in the basement, it gives some room to grow. The dining and living area are ideal for get-togethers and will make this the place all your friends and family will want to be. This home would also be the ideal property to down-size to, with main floor laundry. This offers ease of use as one ages. Come check it out today! You will know you have found "home"