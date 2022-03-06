Charm and character describe this very well maintained , 2 bedrooms, one bath, Beautiful entry, large kitchen with maple cabinets, hardwood flooring and large dining area. Large bathroom with white subway tiles and hextiles on floor. Soaring 11' ceilings on the main floor. Attic space has been finished and boasts a spacious family/rec room.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $245,000
