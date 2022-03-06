 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $245,000

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $245,000

Charm and character describe this very well maintained , 2 bedrooms, one bath, Beautiful entry, large kitchen with maple cabinets, hardwood flooring and large dining area. Large bathroom with white subway tiles and hextiles on floor. Soaring 11' ceilings on the main floor. Attic space has been finished and boasts a spacious family/rec room.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News