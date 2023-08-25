Enjoy city-style living with small-town charm in this newly constructed contemporary/industrial condo in the warehouse district of Uptown Butte. The Fairmont Creamery Building is being renovated into the AZST Lofts with all-new construction and was featured as part of the 2022 Dust to Dazzle tour! These condos are being built out from the ground up with all new amenities and appliances. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the third floor with in-unit washer/dryer hookups. Construction has already started and is planned to be completed in the Spring of 2024. Get in now, and have a spot secured for next year! Highlights include in-floor radiant heating, brand-new utilities including electrical and plumbing, high-quality craftsmanship, custom finishes throughout, and brand-new appliances. All design and construction are provided by on-site owners Mike and Maisie with RESTOR Design & Build, LLC. The location also provides wonderful access to all that Uptown Butte has to offer. Close to restaurants, shops, walking trails, schools, and more!