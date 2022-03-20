HUGE lot in a great area. This cute home has new siding, fully updated kitchen with all new appliances and vinyl plank floors. Short distance to restaurants and shopping. Outside provides a single car garage and fenced yard with mature tress. Call Tana Bignell at 406.949.3905, or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $232,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Butte just may be a bit crowded on St. Patrick’s Day. Because of the pandemic, there has been no parade since 2019 and it appears people are g…
After two years and 364 days leading up to this March 17, nothing was going to rain on this parade.
Considered Uptown Butte royalty, together, John “Jake” and the late Monica Cavanaugh ran the Irish store, Cavanaugh’s County Celtic for 20 yea…
A tradition launched by Finnish Americans in Minnesota in the mid-1950s to honor a fictional saint continued Wednesday evening in Butte with boisterous fanfare.
Just after 11 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dewey Boulevard to investigate a two-vehicle accident.
NCAA and sports tracking site info, along with news coverage, was used to identify the most “perfect” March Madness brackets known to have been made.
Kriss Caprara turns 50 next year and would have waited to get a routine colonoscopy screening. After all, that had been the recommended age fo…
Too little time with so much to see was the consensus from the four men and women of the Allihies Copper Mine Museum visiting Butte this week.
The Butte Central High School prom runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St.