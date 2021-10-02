2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $230,000

Newly updated home! An open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious kitchen, living area, main floor laundry, a full unfinished basement and a beautifully landscaped yard. This is an incredible yard finished with perimeter fencing and underground sprinklers. Enjoy the southern exposure on the covered deck and patio. Attached you’ll find a roomy workshop/ storage room for all of your projects and outdoor tools, which makes its way to a two-car garage. All of this with plenty of additional off-street parking. This home is centrally located, providing easy access to everything Butte has to offer. Enjoy an easy walk to the nearby restaurants, bars & shops! Call today to schedule a tour.