Charming, adorable, sweet, lovely, desirable, cozy....these are just a few of the words I would use to describe this fantastic new listing. This 2 bedroom home features a spacious, corner lot, complete with double car garage. There is plenty of room to have your recreational vehicles, and the location is perfect for jumping on the interstate and heading out to enjoy all Montana has to offer. Inside, you will find a very well kept home, with tons of potential in the basement. Come check it out! This will be the absolute perfect new place for you
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A groundwater plume containing toxic chemicals commonly used in commercial dry cleaning is believed to lurk underneath Butte High School.
A 60-year-old Butte man with 10 previous drunken-driving convictions appeared with his attorney at her office virtually via Zoom on Wednesday …
- Updated
Police say a man with a gun robbed the Subway sandwich shop on South Harrison Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. Nobody was injured but the ma…
A Butte man was in jail Monday for allegedly trying to steal a bottle of booze and saying he had a gun.
Some folks like the 1960s-vintage façade on the old NorthWestern Energy complex in Uptown Butte — whatever color it is.
A 27-year-old Clancy man was killed and four other people injured when the car he was driving struck a moose on Montana Highway 69 near Cardwe…
Spooky October is Amanda Marinovich’s top month.
The search continues for two Dillon men first reported missing earlier this month.
Underground mining exploration moved closer this week to returning to Butte. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has approved Butt…
Area Births