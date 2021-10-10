 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $225,000

Charming, adorable, sweet, lovely, desirable, cozy....these are just a few of the words I would use to describe this fantastic new listing. This 2 bedroom home features a spacious, corner lot, complete with double car garage. There is plenty of room to have your recreational vehicles, and the location is perfect for jumping on the interstate and heading out to enjoy all Montana has to offer. Inside, you will find a very well kept home, with tons of potential in the basement. Come check it out! This will be the absolute perfect new place for you

