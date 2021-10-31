2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $220,000

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior and comes equipped with a good-sized living room and well-proportioned rooms. The sunny kitchen that has been well-maintained and contains brand-new appliances. Equipped with lots of storage space, the finished basement has a large family room, laundry room and work shop area. Plus Plumbing for an additional bathroom. Enhancing the home are hardwood floors throughout the upstairs (under the carpet). Enjoy the good-sized yard automatic sprinklers and plenty of parking with the corner lot. Ideally positioned in an established neighborhood. Appreciate the benefits of a roomy double car detached garage. Don't miss out on owning this fabulous home. Call today.