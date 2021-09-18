 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $210,000

Great investment opportunity! Two houses on one lot. Larger house consists of two bedrooms, one bath. Updated throughout including new kitchen, paint and much more! One car attached garage and spacious yard.Smaller house is a one bedroom one bath and has been very well maintained!

