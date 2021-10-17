Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow that is clean & bright with newly finished basement, and just over 900sf total living space. Great for investor, first time home buyer (why rent!?), or just time to down size. Has drive-through driveway from street to back alley for great off-street parking for vehicles and/or toys, fenced yard & UG sprinklers, with detached single garage and green house. New siding, windows, furnace, flooring, & beautifully updated kitchen & bathroom, & newer roof. This house is truly turn-key ready.You will be proud to call this cute little house home!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $199,000
