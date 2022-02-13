If your looking for a perfect starter home, or a home to settle down in, you're in luck! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home sits on the east side of beautiful uptown Butte, just before the little town known as Walkerville. This home sits nicely, back on a hillside, on almost 4 city lots with an oversize 2 car attached garage!! A few recent updates have been made, but this home is move in ready!! You can enjoy the views of Butte while watching the sun set in the west from your front porch or sunrise in the morning from the back patio! Contact me or your real estate professional to schedule a showing on this one today!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $189,000
