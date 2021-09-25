 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $189,000

Come check out this cute & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on the flats! Some recent interior updates have been done, this home is move in ready! The flow of the layout in this home is great, with laundry on the main. This property features a great size yard, fenced all the way around, with an oversized 2 car detached garage! This home could be the perfect investment property or first time home for anyone in the market to purchase.

